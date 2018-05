Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The demolition of the old Harrison Avenue Bridge that was planned for Friday is being postponed, due to the weather forecast.

According to PennDOT, forecasted rainfall and high stream levels in Roaring Brook forced them to postpone the demolition.

A decision will be made on Monday, May 14, regarding a new date and time.

If the weather cooperates, this will be the last phase of demolition for the nearly 100-year-old bridge here in Scranton.