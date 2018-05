Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A former treatment facility counselor in Carbon County was arrested for having sexual contact with an underage resident.

Shaniqua Stackhouse, 25 of East Stroudsburg, used to work at the Concern Treatment Unit for Boys near Lehighton.

Police issued a warrant for her arrest earlier in the week after learning of the alleged encounter.

Stackhouse is facing institutional sexual assault charges in Carbon County.