Connecting the Dots on the Trail

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Some state transportation funds will help connect the dots on six miles of trail through the city of Scranton.

Eventually, the goal is to connect that trail to others all the way to the Pennsylvania/New York state line.

The Lackawanna Heritage Valley Authority officially opened a tranquil puzzle piece -- the Carbondale River Walk, a mile and a half long trail that connects the Pioneer City to neighboring Simpson.

"Really excited to be able to ride on this, and I understand it's a long trail now," said Jeanne Genzlinger of Hawley.

There are 30 miles of Lackawanna River Heritage Trail. Long-term plans are for 70 miles between two different trails.

"This will connect to the D&H Extension, which goes up to here, up to Vandling, and then the whole D&H Rail Trail which runs all the way to the New York border. So, this is really the keystone in getting everybody from downtown and the more urban parts of our trail up to the more rural parts and beyond," explained Owen Worozbyt, Lackawanna Heritage Valley Authority.

As this project wraps up, newly secured state funding will help with two other puzzle pieces in Scranton.

The LHVA learned this week that $1 million will be used to build a bridge connecting the trail to the Steamtown National Historic Site and $200,000 will be used to connect the trail in North Scranton to Dickson City.

"Once that's complete, technically, all of the trail can be aligned through the city of Scranton. So, it's about six miles worth in the city, that'll be exciting," Worozbyt.

Connecting the county through trailway.

"The whole state will now become known as a trail destination. Certainly, we were pioneers in the rails, so now we will be with the trails, and that will be wonderful!" Genzlinger said.

It could take another couple of years to connect all the segments of trail in Scranton.

