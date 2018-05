× Clinton County Man Charged with Child Pornography

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — A man from Clinton County is facing child pornography charges after officials say they found webcam videos of him and minor children.

Officials say Michael Grenninger, 36 of Lock Haven, allegedly produced child pornography with a child under the age of 12.

Grenninger also allegedly used chat rooms to offer minors money in exchange for sex.

Grenninger is facing child pornography and other related charges.