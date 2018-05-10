Baby Fawns Spotted in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa -- Whether you're on a trail or in your car, you might find yourself running into some little furry friends. Baby animals have been popping up all over Monroe County.

Fawns are just the latest to catch the eyes of many people.

"You see them everywhere, a lot of fawns out, even the rabbits. You see them all out so just be careful," said Catherine Harper, Stroudsburg.

Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center Director Kathy Uhler says this time of year is very busy for baby animals.

In fact, she's even taking care of a fawn that was recently brought to the center in Hamilton Township.

So what should you do if you find one?

"Never touch a fawn if it's lying curled up comfortably where it is, even if it's near a road," said Kathy Uhler, Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center Director.

Fawns are being spotted all throughout the Poconos, on the sides of the roads, underneath decks and even at Brodhead Creek Park where there are signs up reminding people to leave the baby animals alone.

"Mother deer do not abandon their fawns, sometimes things happen to moms. If you see a dead deer and it is giving milk, there may be a fawn somewhere that needs help. If you hear a fawn crying for more than five or six hours at a time really crying, we should be called. Give us a call, if you have questions, give us a call," said Uhler.

Gene Mutchler from Stroud Township says while baby animals are nice to look at, he knows it's best to leave them alone.

And experts stress that includes even if it appears the mom has left it all alone.

"I think it's important to just let any animal be. They are nature, just let them alone," said Gene Mutchler, Stroud Township.

If you do see any kind of baby animal in the Poconos and think it might need help, contact Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

