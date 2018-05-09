This week on POL: Steelhead Fishing on the Salmon River

Posted 10:56 am, May 9, 2018, by

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to the Salmon River in New York for some winter steelhead fishing with S.W.A.T. fishing.  Plus it's the last week of clues in the Hall's Fishing Frenzy contest.  We've got all that plus a tribute to a friend of Pennsylvania Outdoor Life and it's all Sunday night at 6:30.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s