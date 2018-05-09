Spagna Championships Champs

We caught up to five more winners from the Robert Spagna Track and Field Championships.  Here are: Katie Dammer of Abington Heights, King Rose from Riverside, Ky'Ron Harbin of Scranton, Skyla Wilson from Susquehanna and Gillian Coar of Dunmore.  ALl Seniors, and all looking for more gold at Districts, next week.

