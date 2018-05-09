Schuylkill League Track and Field Championships

A week after the Schuylkill Relays in Pottsville, the Track and Field athletes converged on Blue Mountain HS for the Schuylkill League Championships.  Winners in this segment were Mike Holobetz of Pottsville, Jarrin Geisinger of Jim Thorpe, Brittany Dunleavy, and Kylie Kutz  of Blue Mountain, Tina Capparell of Marian Catholic and Kendall Bernardyn of Mahanoy Area.

