Received a Call From DISH? You May be Owed Money

Posted 4:45 am, May 9, 2018, by , Updated at 04:43AM, May 9, 2018

A call from a telemarketer a few years ago could mean you are owed cash.

A federal judge ruled satellite TV provider Dish Network (DISH) violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by selling subscriptions to people on the national “Do Not Call” registry.

More than 51,000 calls were made in 2010 and 2011 to more than 18,000 numbers.

If you were one of them, you could be able to get about $1,200 per call.

You have until June 18, 2018, to make a claim.

Click here to see if you are eligible.

To submit a claim, head here.

