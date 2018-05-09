Police Searching in Luzerne County for Missing Man Believed to be Dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Investigators in Luzerne County have spent hours searching a property connected to a missing person's case.

State police, forensic experts, and an excavation company have been searching that property along Buck Mountain Road in Foster Township for most of the day Wednesday.

According to law enforcement, that land is owned by a man who is no stranger to the law, Roberto Torner.

Torner was arrested and charged last year with arson, drug trafficking, illegal firearm sales, and conspiracy. He was also charged with threatening to kill a man in the Freeland area.

State police are searching for a man who was reported missing in New Jersey in 2015. Information led them to Torner's property.

"I was shocked to hear about it. We've always passed it, and it looked always abandoned to me, and a couple times, we saw people on there, but it always just looked scary because of all the stuff that was gathered. There's a lot of cars and trailers and strange looking people sometimes," said Greg Ovens of nearby Lausanne Township.

There's no word whether law enforcement found anything at the property or if they believe Torner may be connected to the New Jersey man's disappearance.