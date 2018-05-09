Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the 4th season the RailRiders, along with Maines Party and Food Warehouse, support local youth leagues with the Pinstripe Pals program. Ten baseball/softball leagues win a $1,000 Gift Card towards their concession stands with a 50/50 donation split between the two sponsors.

PINSTRIPE PALS WINNERS

*************************************

1. Mt. View - South Gibson USA Softball

2. Pittston Twp Little League

3. Wyoming/West Wyoming Little League

4. Moosic RedWings Girls Softball

5. Jermyn Youth Sports

6. Plains Little League

7. Carbondale Little League

8. Avoca Dupont Little League

9. Pocono Mountain East Little League

10. Western Wayne Little League