New War Memorial Being Built in the Poconos

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A tarp covers a giant slab of stone that sits on the Coolbaugh Township campus lawn near Tobyhanna.

Brick by brick, workers are constructing something special for servicemen and servicewomen -- a brand new war memorial.

"We are putting a monument up for the veterans of Coolbaugh Township. It's been a long time coming, but we are going to make it," said Harry Smith.

Smith is an Army veteran and a resident of Coolbaugh Township. He and another local Vietnam veteran have been asking township officials for money to build this memorial for years. That request was granted and their design is being brought to life with the help of some township workers.

"I think of the past, the ones that gave all. I think of the present, and I am looking at the future, so this is very important to me."

The project is slated to cost around $17,000. It was paid for by the township and taxpayers.

"This monument here is a big, big coup for them and definitely for our township because (we) honor our veterans. Here we have a lot of veterans that go back many, many years," said township supervisor Alma Ruiz-Smith.

If you have a family member who lived in the Coolbaugh Township area and served in the military, you can buy a brick and have their name engraved on it. It costs a little more than $200 for the brick and engravement. Around 30 have already been purchased.

The entire war memorial is scheduled to be unveiled on June 16.