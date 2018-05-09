New Health Clinic Will Honor DUI Victim, Grand Opening Planned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A young man killed after a drunk driver hit his car is being honored in a big way.

The grand opening of the Andrew C. Mazza Health Center will be held in two weeks, but the facility is already taking patients.

News that it will be opening comes as the man accused of causing Andrew Mazza’s death admitted his guilt in court.

The newest health care clinic owned by NEPA Community Health Care is located in Greenfield Township, Lackawanna County, just outside Clifford, Susquehanna County.

While some parts are finished, the construction is ongoing.

“The plan is to put in an additional three examine rooms. We'll have dental across the back,” said Mary Wetheral, CEO of NEPA Community Health Care.

While the grand opening of this facility is set for May 19th, it has already begun taking patients.

But this clinic does more than just treat people, it will also honor a young man killed in a drunk driving crash in 2016.

It will be the Andrew C. Mazza memorial Health Center.

Mazza died after the car he was in ended up on its roof in this creek off Barlow Road in Susquehanna County.

Mazza and another passenger were trapped inside; driver John Yacinovich got out and went for help.

Mazza died on the way to the hospital.

The clinic came together through a lot of fundraising efforts done by Mazza's friends.

“It's fantastic, it's overwhelming, the support has been enormous and we've all put a lot of time,” said friend Dawn Ziegler.

“You walk in and, just like Andrew, he was the light of everybody's life and this facility just brings peace ad calmness,” said friend Shaya Davis, who works at the clinic.

Investigators determined that Yacinovich was drunk at the time of the crash.

News there will soon be a grand opening celebration at the new clinic honoring Andrew comes on the same day that John Yacinovich admitted he was guilty for Andrew's death.

Yacinovich submitted that guilty plea to homicide by vehicle and dui this morning at the Susquehanna County Courthouse.

Now Mazza's friends say that chapter is closed and new one can begin here at the clinic.

“We hope to provide comfort and care and healing in Andrew's name for all who seek it,” said Ziegler.

Mazza’s friends plan to continue holding fundraisers for the Andrew Mazza Foundation.

John Yacinovich is expected to sentenced in July.