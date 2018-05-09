Mid Valley Spartanettes Softball

Posted 6:44 pm, May 9, 2018, by

A 3-2 loss to Tunkhannock, and a split with Holy Cross is all that is separating Mid Valley from a perfect 13-0 in H.S. Softball.  The Spartanettes are getting their hitting shoes on as the weather heats up.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

