Mail Carriers on a Mission: Stamp Out Hunger

If you’re hitting the grocery store this week, area letter carriers hope you’ll grab a few extra items as part of a national campaign.

This Saturday, May 12, is “Stamp Out Hunger.” It’s one of the nation’s largest food drives.

The project is spearheaded by the National Association of Letter Carriers.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the campaign on Wednesday.

United States Postal Service Letter Carriers all over the country and in our area will take part in the 26th annual event this Saturday.

To get involved, just leave a bag of nonperishable food items by your mailbox. Your letter carrier will then pick up those items which will eventually be donated to a food bank in the county where they were collected.

For more information on this national event, head here!

