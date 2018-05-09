Driver Pleads Guilty to Creek Crash that Killed Passenger

Posted 11:36 am, May 9, 2018, by

MONTROSE, Pa. -- The man behind the wheel when a car plunged into a creek, killing a passenger has pleaded guilty.

Johnathan Yacinovich of Waymart was charged in connection with the deadly crash in Gibson Township, Susquehanna County, in February 2016.  He pleaded guilty Wednesday to homicide by motor vehicle and DUI.

Andrew Mazza, 23, from the Forest City area, was killed when the vehicle Yacinovich was driving went off the road and crashed into a creek.

Yacinovich is scheduled to be sentenced in July.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s