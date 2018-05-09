Driver Pleads Guilty to Creek Crash that Killed Passenger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTROSE, Pa. -- The man behind the wheel when a car plunged into a creek, killing a passenger has pleaded guilty.

Johnathan Yacinovich of Waymart was charged in connection with the deadly crash in Gibson Township, Susquehanna County, in February 2016. He pleaded guilty Wednesday to homicide by motor vehicle and DUI.

Andrew Mazza, 23, from the Forest City area, was killed when the vehicle Yacinovich was driving went off the road and crashed into a creek.

Yacinovich is scheduled to be sentenced in July.

