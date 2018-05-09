× Dog Attacks Child in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A mother in Luzerne County is keeping a close eye on her 2-year-old son as he recovers from his injuries. The boy was attacked at Hollenback Dog Park in Wilkes-Barre.

Katelyn Davis says her son needed to be taken to the hospital after he was attacked. He’s still healing and very shaken up.

Davis calls this one of the scariest moments of her life.

Wilkes-Barre Police say Hayden was bitten by a dog Tuesday night at Hollenback Dog Park. Davis says the dog would not let go of her son.

“I would never think that a dog next to a children’s playground would attack another child,” she said.

Davis says she’ll never bring her son back to that dog park again but she showed us where the attack took place.

“My son’s arm was inside the gate. I’m standing here yelling, saying, ‘let him go! let him go!'”

Davis says she turned her back for just a moment and she couldn’t believe what she saw because there are signs all over the park saying aggressive dogs are not allowed.

“So right there you should not have brought your dog in here, knowing that they’re going to do harm to other dogs and the children,” Davis said.

There is an area in the park meant for bigger dogs, but Davis says it wasn’t in there, it was in a smaller dog park and it took four minutes for the attack to end.

“I didn’t get there in time,” said the victim’s aunt Sarah Campbell. “By the time I got there, it was over and we just jumped in the car and rushed to the emergency room.”

Davis shared a picture from the internet with Newswatch 16 to show us what the dog looked like. They say the owner left in a gray sedan. Police are still looking for him.

DOG ATTACK: Katelyn Davis holds her two-year-old son Hayden close after one of the scariest moments of her life. Wilkes-Barre Police say Hayden was attacked by a dog at Hollenback Dog Park last night. Law enforcement are still looking for the owner. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/RZdqiToHoX — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) May 9, 2018

“It would give us peace of mind to see this dog euthanized. It’s for the best, so it never happens to anybody, so nobody has to go through this. I don’t want anybody to feel the pain that our family is going through right now,” said Campbell.

If you have any information that might help police you’re asked to call 911.