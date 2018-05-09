× D.A.: Deadly Walmart Shooting Justified

LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The deadly shooting of a man with a gun in a Walmart parking lot in Lehigh County was justified, according to the Lehigh County D.A.

It happened in March at the Walmart on Mill Creek Road in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County.

Witnesses said Aaron Ibrahem, 26, of Mertztown, Berks County, pulled a gun on Trooper Brian Bird in the parking lot. Trooper Bird then shot and killed Ibrahem.

Investigators said Wednesday that the use of deadly force by Trooper Bird against Ibrahem was justified.

40.553846 -75.578779