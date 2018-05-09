Crossing Guard Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SELINSGROVE, Pa. -- A school crossing guard who was accused of dealing drugs on the job has pleaded guilty.

Kathryn Miller of Selinsgrove pleaded guilty to four counts of felony drug charges Wednesday.

She was charged back in February after officers say they caught her selling marijuana to an informant while she worked at the intersection of Broad and Spruce Streets in Selinsgrove.

Miller was employed by the Selinsgrove Area School District but was suspended following her arrest.