HAZLETON, Pa. -- A kitchen fire caused a scare for a family in Luzerne County.

Fire crews were called to a home in the one hundred block of South Pine Street in Hazleton around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials on the scene tell Newswatch 16 the fire started on the stove and filled the house with smoke.

Firefighters rescued children from the third floor.

No one was hurt.