Bike Safety Awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANVILLE, Pa. -- Kids got a lesson in bicycle safety in Montour County.

Children in Danville had their bikes inspected to make sure they were in safe working order for the summer.

Kids and parents also got tips from police on how to safely ride on the road and even got some free gear.

"This is great. We got our bike inspected, and they oiled up the chain for us, checked his helmet. In fact, they even upgraded his helmet to give him an even better fitting size for his head," said Jody Kuhl of Danville.

The event was part of National Bicycle Safety Month.