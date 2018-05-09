Bike Safety Awareness

Posted 11:42 pm, May 9, 2018, by , Updated at 11:41PM, May 9, 2018

DANVILLE, Pa. -- Kids got a lesson in bicycle safety in Montour County.

Children in Danville had their bikes inspected to make sure they were in safe working order for the summer.

Kids and parents also got tips from police on how to safely ride on the road and even got some free gear.

"This is great. We got our bike inspected, and they oiled up the chain for us, checked his helmet. In fact, they even upgraded his helmet to give him an even better fitting size for his head," said Jody Kuhl of Danville.

The event was part of National Bicycle Safety Month.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s