AAA Hitting the Road

SCRANTON, Pa. — The company that helps its members travel will be traveling too, maybe by the end of the year. The member services division of AAA North Penn will leave the spot it’s had along North Washington Avenue in Scranton since 1949.

Chief Operating Officer Glenn Zumbach says they’ve outgrown it.

“Parking is an issue for our members, both on a daily basis and we also have groups that come for travel and go a few days, so we have problems getting local parking for them. So, the new facility has over 100 parking spots.”

AAA was already sprucing up that new parking lot. The company closed on the purchase of the former Teppanyaki Grill just last week. They’re already renovating the spot along Viewmont Drive in Scranton, near the Dickson City line.

Most AAA members we talked to welcome the move.

“I like the idea, sure, it’s closer to my house,” laughed Stephen Burgerhoff. “Easier to get to, as long as they stay on the bottom of Commerce Boulevard there, don’t go any further, it’ll get chaotic.”

The move will also mean a consolidation. The AAA office in Carbondale will also be moving to the new location.

But Zumbach says consolidation doesn’t mean AAA is shrinking. This office serves close to 200,000 members. And AAA picks up about a million new members each year nationally.

“You can book on the internet, but when you have a problem, when you book with us we’re going to take care of you. It’s a whole different ballgame when something happens,” Zumbach said.