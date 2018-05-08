Volunteers Prepare for Massive Food Basket Giveaway

Posted 6:20 pm, May 8, 2018, by , Updated at 04:23PM, May 8, 2018

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Truckloads of food arrived in Lackawanna County on Tuesday to be distributed on Wednesday.

Members of the Jefferson Township Lions Club in Mount Cobb spent their day getting the food ready for a food basket giveaway on Wednesday.

Volunteers say they do this once or twice a year, and they don't have much notice.

When the state Department of Human Development has a surplus of food, they give the Lions Club a call.

Members tell Newswatch 16 a few hundred families will be helped by the giveaway in this part of Lackawanna County.

