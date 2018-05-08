Unified Track and Field

Posted 11:30 pm, May 8, 2018, by , Updated at 10:59PM, May 8, 2018

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Students with special needs got a chance to join in the sports experience at a track meet in Lackawanna County.

The Unified Track and Field Program at Abington Heights High School was made possible with the help of the Special Olympics.

It lets students with intellectual disabilities join teams of runners to show off their speed.

"It's so exciting. It's even brought tears to my eye because it's really cool to see them," said junior Isabella Stanton.

Teams from Carbondale, Valley View, and Abington Heights participated in the meet.

