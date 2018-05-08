× Suspect in Scranton Bank Robbery Arrested

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton police say they’ve caught the man who robbed a bank on Monday and they tell us the suspect has done it before.

Officers say Thomas Smith, 36, of Scranton, was arrested Tuesday for the holdup at FNCB branch on North Keyser Avenue.

Smith was convicted in 2005 of six bank robberies and served five years for those crimes.

Back then, he was dubbed the “apologetic robber” because, in each robbery, he gave the teller a note apologizing for the crimes.

41.445488 -75.669190