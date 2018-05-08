× Students Learn About Farming

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — When driving through Franklin Township and other nearby parts of Columbia County, farmland is no rare sight. For many in the area, that’s the way of life.

At Southern Columbia High School, the school grounds were transformed into farmland for Ag Day to teach youngsters about agriculture and environmental science.

“Most of our land is farmland, so they see it every day, and they always have questions about it. It’s good that they’re interested in something that they may be interested in in the future,” said senior Maleessa Schreffler.

“We’re trying to accomplish teaching them what it’s like to work in agriculture, show them where their food is coming from, teach them what it’s like to deal with the animals, so they have an idea of it,” said senior Kali Neff.

Kids were able to take hay rides, check out a large display of tractors, and get an up-close look at a variety of animals.

Rohrbach’s Farm was also on hand to teach students about eating clean, healthy products.

“What we had the opportunity to do is give them some of those questions. What does it mean to talk to your farmer and how important is it for you to know what your food is consuming? Because it’s what you’re consuming,” said Denise Bosworth of Rohrbach’s Farm.

It’s Agriculture Day at Southern Columbia High School! My man Justin Sivak taught me how to milk a cow! My aim wasn’t too bad! Story coming up later tonight @WNEP pic.twitter.com/mb0SIQsaKB — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) May 8, 2018