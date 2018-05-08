“Sorry we ticked some of you off!” CDC Grosses Out Internet With Photo of Ticks on a Muffin

A simple photo of a poppy seed muffin isn’t sitting well with some muffin lovers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently tweeted out a photo comparing the size of ticks to poppy seeds, asking, “Can you spot all 5 ticks in this photo?”

Ticks can be the size of a poppy seed. Can you spot all 5 ticks in this photo? Learn how to prevent tick bites. https://t.co/ATtrY7YFoS pic.twitter.com/gBm4tw2qmf — CDC (@CDCgov) May 4, 2018

The tweet went viral and the reaction was swift.

Clearly, there were some people who had trouble stomaching the photo.

“Swearing off the lemon poppy seed muffins forever,” one Twitter user replied.

Swearing off the lemon poppy seed muffins forever. Now tick muffins. — sandymaxey (@sandymaxey) May 4, 2018

Yeah, I was ready to swear off muffins anyway. If you post pictures of ticks in ice cream however, someone is gonna get hurt. — Valerie Principi (@ValeriePrincipi) May 6, 2018

While others served up some humor.

CDC Staffer 1: We have to get people to stop eating so many carbs? But how? CDC Staffer 2: We go after the muffins. CDC Staffer 1: Impossible. People love muffins. CDC Staffer 2: Oh… I have a plan. — Josh Perry | 230 Days Until Christmas (@MrJoshPerry) May 5, 2018

I suspect there’s a key-lyme joke here somewhere! 🤣 — ° (@grantmichaels) May 4, 2018

Even Dictionary.com got in on the fun by re-defining “muffin.”

Muffin: An individual cup-shaped quick bread baked in a pan containing a series of cuplike forms. Also a muffin: Food we can no longer consume thanks to the @CDCgov. https://t.co/XaP2IpWls1 https://t.co/1xn9c3zf3L — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) May 6, 2018

One Twitter user summed up what many were thinking.

“Please don’t ever do this again.”

Please don’t ever do this again — Salena (@Salencita) May 4, 2018

The CDC’s tweet was ultimately intended to educate people on the dangers of tick bites and with more than 1,500 retweets, the message is sure to get out – whether the reactions are positive or not.

The original message contained a link to the CDC website which contains information on how to prevent tick bites.

The CDC seemed to realize that their message wasn’t quite getting the response they had hoped for and posted a follow-up tweet which read, “Sorry we ticked some of you off! Don’t let a tick bite ruin your summer. Protect yourself.”

Sorry we ticked some of you off! Don't let a tick bite ruin your summer. Protect yourself: https://t.co/zT2cMR2kKW. — CDC (@CDCgov) May 7, 2018

When it’s all said and done, tick bites are no joke. Click here for more information on how to protect yourself against tick related illness.