“Sorry we ticked some of you off!” CDC Grosses Out Internet With Photo of Ticks on a Muffin

A simple photo of a poppy seed muffin isn’t sitting well with some muffin lovers.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently tweeted out a photo comparing the size of ticks to poppy seeds, asking, “Can you spot all 5 ticks in this photo?”
The tweet went viral and the reaction was swift.
Clearly, there were some people who had trouble stomaching the photo.
“Swearing off the lemon poppy seed muffins forever,” one Twitter user replied.
While others served up some humor.
Even Dictionary.com got in on the fun by re-defining “muffin.”
One Twitter user summed up what many were thinking.
“Please don’t ever do this again.”
The CDC’s tweet was ultimately intended to educate people on the dangers of tick bites and with more than 1,500 retweets, the message is sure to get out – whether the reactions are positive or not.
The original message contained a link to the CDC website which contains information on how to prevent tick bites.
The CDC seemed to realize that their message wasn’t quite getting the response they had hoped for and posted a follow-up tweet which read, “Sorry we ticked some of you off! Don’t let a tick bite ruin your summer. Protect yourself.”
When it’s all said and done, tick bites are no joke. Click here for more information on how to protect yourself against tick related illness.