Robert Spagna Championships

Posted 10:43 pm, May 8, 2018, by

The 14th Robert Spagna Championships brought the best Track and Field athletes from the Lackawanna League together to honor the late leader of Track events in the area.  We have athletes from many schools: Delaware Valley, Susquehanna, West Scranton, Dunmore, Scranton, Wallenpaupack, Scranton Prep, Lakeland, Riverside and Abington Heights.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

