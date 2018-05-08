× Rash of Car Break-ins in Poconos

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in one part of the Poconos are reminding residents to lock their car doors after a string of break-ins reported near Long Pond over the last week.

Those vehicle break-ins are being reported by residents who live in Sierra View, a development in Tunkhannock Township.

Residents who live in Sierra View say their neighborhood is relatively quiet, but a string of car break-ins in this development in Tunkhannock Township has plenty of people talking.

“We heard about it at the admin in Sierra View and we’ve heard about people breaking into windows of cars but I always keep my car locked and house locked and that’s about it,” said resident Eileen Ritter.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police officers are investigating the break-ins and say whoever is committing the crime is doing it at night and looking for cars that are left unlocked.

Everything from change in cup holders to electronics have been reported missing within the last week.

“I think if they had to work for a living, they would probably die, the same day. People are rotten, people are rotten and I have good neighbors, good neighbors,” Gilbert Fazzino said.

The Pocono Mountain Regional police chief says a lot of break-in reports are coming from residents who live along Alleghany Drive although he is reminding everyone to lock doors and keep valuables out of sight.

“We are asking anyone that would notice any suspicious activity or if they had any thefts from vehicles to report it. That way, we can start to try to see any sort of patterns, anything like that,” said Chief Chris Wagner.

Eileen Ritter just moved to Sierra View within the last six months and says it’s sad to hear break-ins are happing in her new neighborhood.

“You have to keep an eye open and your whereabouts about you, keep everything locked up. You think you’re in the country and can leave stuff open, but I wouldn’t.”

Officials believe these break-ins are being committed by the same person or persons in the Sierra View development.

Anyone with information or anyone with anything missing from their vehicles is asked to contact Pocono Mountain Regional Police.