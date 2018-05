Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police are looking for the burglars who tore pews from a former church in Schuylkill County.

Cass Township police believe at least five people broke into St. Kieran's Church near Saint Clair, cut out the pews, and stole pipes and electrical wiring.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call police in Cass Township at 570-544-5632.