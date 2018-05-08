Pet Adoptions Continue at Susquehanna County Shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- An animal shelter in Susquehanna County is continuing to give away free pets all this week.

True Friends Animal Welfare Center near Montrose held a "clear the shelter" event this past weekend.

Workers say it was a huge success, with just four dogs left to be adopted by Saturday afternoon. However, since then, the shelter has also taken in new pets looking for homes.

Check out True Friends' website for more.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.