Pet Adoptions Continue at Susquehanna County Shelter

Posted 12:06 pm, May 8, 2018, by

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- An animal shelter in Susquehanna County is continuing to give away free pets all this week.

True Friends Animal Welfare Center near Montrose held a "clear the shelter" event this past weekend.

Workers say it was a huge success, with just four dogs left to be adopted by Saturday afternoon. However, since then, the shelter has also taken in new pets looking for homes.

Check out True Friends' website for more.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s