LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. -- Some overnight road work means delays for drivers in Lackawanna County.

PennDOT is close the Interstate 81 ramps at the Clarks Summit exit from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Thursday, May 10.

Paving work started on the south ramp Sunday and will move to the north ramp.

Workers are also patching Interstate 81 north and south near the Central Scranton Expressway exit and along the Luzerne County line.

That work is expected to wrap up by 4 a.m. every day until Thursday.