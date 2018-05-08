New University Athletics Campus Dedicated

Posted 11:47 am, May 8, 2018, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A new place to play for athletes at the University of Scranton officially opened on Tuesday.

The grand opening of the new Kevin Quinn Athletics Campus was held Tuesday morning, complete with peanuts, crackerjacks, and a blessing.

Grounds crews finished the final touches on the fields Monday, but the baseball and softball fields have been in use for about a month.

The $14 million complex on Broadway Street is named after the university's 25th president.

Besides baseball and softball, it includes soccer, lacrosse, and field hockey fields.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s