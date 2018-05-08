New University Athletics Campus Dedicated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A new place to play for athletes at the University of Scranton officially opened on Tuesday.

The grand opening of the new Kevin Quinn Athletics Campus was held Tuesday morning, complete with peanuts, crackerjacks, and a blessing.

Grounds crews finished the final touches on the fields Monday, but the baseball and softball fields have been in use for about a month.

The $14 million complex on Broadway Street is named after the university's 25th president.

Besides baseball and softball, it includes soccer, lacrosse, and field hockey fields.

