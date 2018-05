Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man is dead after troopers say he was hit by a vehicle while checking his mail in Northumberland County.

State police said George Kovashetz was crossing Route 61 near Sunbury to check his mailbox around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when he was hit by an SUV.

He was taken to the hospital where troopers say he died.

One lane of Route 61 was closed while troopers investigated the crash.