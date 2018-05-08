× Making a Splash for Safety: Lifeguard Training Info and Free Swim Lessons

Keeping kids safe around water this summer: that’s the goal behind two topics tackled Tuesday on Newswatch 16 This Morning.

Ryan Leckey visited the Greater Scranton YMCA in Dunmore to highlight free swimming lessons for kids and the launch of lifeguard training programs.

Thanks to a grant, the Greater Scranton YMCA is now enrolling up to 100 children from low-income families into its “Safe Around the Water Campaign.”

Coordinators of the program say the project “gives children an opportunity to learn new swimming skills designed to help keep them safe in and around water.”

This all involves one-week sessions held throughout the month of June.

The free swim lessons at the Greater Scranton YMCA in Dunmore are on a first come, first served basis. Head here to signup!

To signup for lifeguard training courses in the Scranton area, click here! For courses in the Wilkes-Barre area, head here!

PLEASE NOTE: Lifeguard training courses at area YMCAs come with a fee.

For more information on the Greater Scranton and Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA’s Aquatics Departments, contact Diana Dempsey (Sr. Director of Aquatics) at ddempsey@greaterscrantonymca.org or call (570) 342-8115.

If a YMCA near you was not mentioned, your best bet is to contact them to see if they are offering any free swim lessons or lifeguard training programs. Each Y’s programming varies.