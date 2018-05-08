× Luzerne County Approves $5 Vehicle Registration Fee

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Luzerne County council voted 7 to 4 to implement a $5 vehicle registration fee.

County officials estimate the fee could generate nearly $1.5 million a year to repair roads and bridges in the county.

PennDOT has said it would match up to $2 million for the first year, but wouldn’t commit beyond that.

This fee is in addition to PennDOT’s vehicle registration fee that drivers already pay.

Council said it has the option to remove the county fee if the state decides to stop matching funds.