Feasting on Greek Food Festival in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- It’s a tradition that’s been going on in Wilkes-Barre for close to 50 years. The Greek Food Festival is underway yet again.

People at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Wilkes-Barre feasted their eyes on tasty Greek treats.

Deidra Dimoprulos of Wyalusing said she looks forward to her order every year.

“Oh my gosh, the food is amazing. The people are great, and it gets me away from all my children,” she said.

All the money goes towards operating expenses for the church.

Organizers said putting together the church’s five-day-long fundraiser is no small feat.

“We work for months getting this together, trying to get volunteers too, and trying to accommodate everybody,” church member Theresa Karambelas said.

All that hard work doesn’t go to waste. People say the Greek Food Festival adds to Wilkes-Barre’s taste.

"It's one of the main things we all come to see and eat,” Dimoprulos said.

Whether you want something sweet or savory, the Greek Food Festival has something for everyone.

"I can make some of this stuff myself, but it's better to just come and get theirs,” Elaine Najib of Drums said.

“We are like a family. We're all friends of each other's. This keeps us as a tight community,” Karambelas said.

There’s still time to grab your favorite Greek dish. The Greek Food Festival in Wilkes-Barre continues until 8 p.m. Saturday.