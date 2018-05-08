Camp Certified in Tick Prevention in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARRETT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Every summer, hundreds of kids come to Camp Canadensis in Barrett Township. The place is known for many things, including the beautiful view off the camp deck and plenty of activities for campers.

What some people don't know is that this is one of 29 other camps in northeastern Pennsylvania certified in tick prevention.

"It's huge. We have a little over 500 kids and a lot of those parents ask these questions. We work with a lot of churches, schools, Girl Scout programs, and they are actually asking it now because it's big in the news and this makes a difference," said Matt Unger, Camp Canadensis.

Camp Canadensis partnered with Ivy Oak Analytics, a public health control company, to implement its tick population monitoring and control program.

Workers were on hand at the camp treating trails and checking devices including a silver box that treats rodents' fur with a special liquid to prevent ticks from hosting.

"Having worked in a summer camp personally before I started this business, it's very important. You don't want anyone getting hurt from their experience at your camp and you also want to make sure you do everything you can to keep campers safe with rising tick populations," said Isaiah Ham, Ivy Oak Analytics Founder.

Workers are out on the trails treating for ticks right now. This is the first of three treatments that will take place at this camp this summer.

"We do a really thorough assessment and then from there to do a control strategy to try to reduce any risks that we might find," said Ham.

Camp staff members also receive tick safety training before a new camping season begins.

