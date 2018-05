Police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for a rash of vehicle break-ins and vehicle thefts throughout the West End. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/ock1gewmaT — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) May 8, 2018

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An arrest has been made in a series of vehicle break-ins and thefts last month in the Poconos.

Michael Smith of Blakeslee is accused of stealing trucks from Raceway Auto Sales in Brodheadsville and taking car batteries from Eurotek Automotive right across the street.

Police say Smith was arrested after he was confronted by a victim while breaking into a vehicle.