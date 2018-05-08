× ‘Amazing people over there’ – Local Concern over Iran Nuclear Deal

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Some people in our area have a very personal interest in President Donald Trump’s announcement that the U.S. is withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal and imposing secondary sanctions on any nation that engages with Iran.

One woman from Luzerne County we spoke to says she hopes a new deal is made soon so she can go back to Iran safely and visit with her family.

Careen Pourmonir of Pittston watched President Donald Trump’s Iran nuclear deal announcement in our Wyoming Valley Newsroom closely. She lived in the middle eastern country for five years and Iran holds a special place in her heart.

“I need to be able to know that my daughters at some point can go over there and visit their family and friends,” Pourmonir said.

Pourmonir’s daughters met President Trump at the Coast Guard Academy last May. She says the president needs to work on a new deal with Iran soon so the region can have stability.

“I understand the negotiation wasn’t a strong one for the American government. We weren’t quite getting what we need out of it and I’d like to challenge them all to go back to the table and make it a good negotiation to get what we need out of them.”

In her years living in Iran, Pourmonir says she met incredible people. She hopes the everyday person isn’t hurt by the president’s decision.

“I think sometimes we forget that in our negotiations and talks that there’s amazing people over there and we need to support those people and allow the punishments to be for the government and the companies that are doing the things that we don’t want to see happen.”

Pourmonir says she hopes the next deal leads to more stability and empowers women in Iran.