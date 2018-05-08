Allergy Warning! Just Watching This ‘Pollen Bomb’ Video Will Make You Sneeze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Millville, NJ -- If you have allergies, you may want to grab some tissues before reading any further.

Video posted to Facebook by Jennifer Henderson of New Jersey is striking fear into the hearts of allergy sufferers everywhere.

Jennifer Henderson tells Newswatch 16 that her husband Eric was clearing brush when he noticed a large amount of pollen on one of their trees.

Henderson wondered what would happen if he tapped the tree with his backhoe and videotape the results.

What happened can only be described as a "pollen bomb."

In the video you can see a large yellow cloud of pollen float from the tree.

At the time of this post, Jennifer's video had nearly half-a-million views. That's nothing to sneeze at!