Work on Ramp on North Cross Valley Expressway Delayed

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — PennDOT has pushed back the date in which the southbound off ramp from the North Cross Valley Expressway (Route 309) in Plains Township (Exit 3) was expected to close.

Originally, the construction was expected to begin on May 10 but now, the project is delayed until Monday, May 21.

PennDOT officials tell Newswatch 16 the delay is due to weather and other minor things.

The road work will include replacing the ramp deck and parapets as well as inspecting and painting the beams and girders.

The work is projected to last about a year.

Detours will be in place for when the work begins on May 21.