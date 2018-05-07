Woman Sentenced for Death of Mother at Wayne County B&B

Posted 11:13 am, May 7, 2018, by

HONESDALE, Pa. -- A woman was sentenced Monday in Wayne County for theft and abuse of a corpse.

Moira Richey of Honesdale will serve two to 18 months in jail. She pleaded guilty earlier this year.

Investigators say Richey forged her mother's name and withdrew money from the woman's bank account after her death.

Patricia Richey's body was discovered in June of 2017 in a room that she shared with her daughter at the Harvest Inn bed and breakfast in Honesdale.

The coroner could not determine how Richey died because her remains were so badly decomposed.

Richey sobbed at her sentencing and said, "No one loved my mother more than I did. We were best friends. My life is over, I'm lost."

