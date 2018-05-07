Woman Sentenced for Death of Mother at Wayne County B&B

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"My life is over. I'm lost." Moira Richey, a former @NYPDnews officer, will spend 2-18 months in county prison. She pleaded guilty to abuse of corpse and theft after her elderly mother was found badly decomposed in a bed & breakfast last June in Honesdale.@WNEP pic.twitter.com/MAU0D6f9dG — Jim Hamill (@JimHamill) May 7, 2018

HONESDALE, Pa. -- A woman was sentenced Monday in Wayne County for theft and abuse of a corpse.

Moira Richey of Honesdale will serve two to 18 months in jail. She pleaded guilty earlier this year.

Investigators say Richey forged her mother's name and withdrew money from the woman's bank account after her death.

Patricia Richey's body was discovered in June of 2017 in a room that she shared with her daughter at the Harvest Inn bed and breakfast in Honesdale.

The coroner could not determine how Richey died because her remains were so badly decomposed.

Richey sobbed at her sentencing and said, "No one loved my mother more than I did. We were best friends. My life is over, I'm lost."