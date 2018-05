Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAYMART, Pa. -- Police have arrested a woman they believe held up a gas station in Wayne County on Sunday.

According to police, Rachel Byrd, 26, of Carbondale hit a clerk in the head with a baton, flashed a gun, and then tied him up with duct tape at the Uni-Mart in Waymart.

Byrd then allegedly took money and ran into the woods.

Police say tips from the public help to lead to Byrd's arrest.