WNEP Honored with Three PAB Awards
HERSHEY, Pa. — WNEP-TV and wnep.com were honored Monday with three Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters awards.
The awards were presented at a ceremony in Hershey.
WNEP won for these submissions:
- Outstanding use of digital media for “Customer Tackles Armed Bank Robber,” by Bill Michlowski and the digital content team.
- Outstanding Television Feature Story for “Bringing Light to a Dark Place,” by Sarah Buynovsky and photographer/editor Erich Granahan.
- Outstanding Spot News Coverage for “Blizzard of ’17,” with anchors Jon Meyer, Julie Sidoni, and producer Lisa Deabill.