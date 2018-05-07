WNEP Honored with Three PAB Awards

Posted 1:52 pm, May 7, 2018, by , Updated at 01:28PM, May 7, 2018

HERSHEY, Pa. — WNEP-TV and wnep.com were honored Monday with three Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters awards.

The awards were presented at a ceremony in Hershey.

WNEP won for these submissions:

  • Outstanding Television Feature Story for “Bringing Light to a Dark Place,” by Sarah Buynovsky and photographer/editor Erich Granahan.
  • Outstanding Spot News Coverage for “Blizzard of ’17,” with anchors Jon Meyer, Julie Sidoni, and producer Lisa Deabill.

