Teacher Appreciation Day Deals

May 7, 2018

Tuesday is Teacher Appreciation Day and several businesses and restaurants are offering discounts and free items to educators.

Here’s a look at some nationwide stores and restaurants offering educators a special discount.

Note: Some of the deals listed may not be available at all locations. Check with local retailers. Also, deals require that you verify you are an educator.

Dining Deals:

Retail Deals:

  • A.C. MooreTeachers can save 15 percent on crafting supplies every time they shop at A.C. Moore with a valid ID.
  • Adobe: Teachers and students can take 60 percent off a Creative Cloud purchase.
  • Apple: Get discounted rates on Mac, Ipad, and other Apple accessories.
  • Ann Taylor LOFT: Teachers get 15 percent off all full-priced items.
  • Banana Republic: Get 15 percent off full-priced in-store purchases.
  • Barnes & Noble: Get 20 percent off the publisher’s price for books purchased for classroom use, and 25 percent off the publisher’s price for certain “Educator Appreciation” days.
  • Costco : U.S. teachers get more than $60 in savings if they sign up for a new membership.
  • Crayola Experience: Teachers receive Free admission to Crayola Experience in Easton, PA every day and their families receive 25% off general admission through May 31st, 2018.
  • Dell: Get various discounts on computers and software.
  • Hanes: Get a 10 percent discount on purchases.
  • Hewlett Packard: HP Academy offers a 20 percent discount to U.S. teachers. You can also get free shipping.
  • Hobby Lobby: Get a 10 percent discount on in-store purchases. Must use a check or bank card provided by the school.
  • Home Depot: Home Depot offers a tax-free exemption on classroom purchases made at Home Depot. Public school teachers must apply for the exemption.
  • JoAnn Fabric: Get a 15 percent discount both in-store and online.
  • J.Crew: Get a 15 percent discount on in-store purchases.
  • K12 School Supplies: Get 30-80 percent discounts on closeout and clearance school supplies.
  • Michaels: Get a 15 percent discount on in-store purchases every day.
  • Microsoft Store: Get Office 365 free, and 10 percent off Windows devices.
  • Old Navy: Old Navy hasn’t announced any teacher deals yet, but last year the retailer offered 20 percent off to educators during Teacher Appreciation Week.
  • Overstock.com: Get free Club O Gold memberships.
  • PBS: Get free access to digital curriculum-based resources.
  • Pencils.com: Get 10 percent off all orders.
  • Talbots: Get a 15 percent discount on regular-priced items.

