Teacher Appreciation Day Deals
Tuesday is Teacher Appreciation Day and several businesses and restaurants are offering discounts and free items to educators.
Here’s a look at some nationwide stores and restaurants offering educators a special discount.
Note: Some of the deals listed may not be available at all locations. Check with local retailers. Also, deals require that you verify you are an educator.
Dining Deals:
- Chipotle: BOGO on burritos, bowls, salads or tacos on Teachers’ Day from 3 p.m. to close.
- Cici’s: On Wednesday, May 9th, Cicis is offering up a Free Adult Buffet for teachers and administrative staff. Simply present a valid school ID.
- Domino’s: Domino’s offers educators these special pizza deals with their VIP Educator Cards.
- Einstein’s Bagels: From May 7-11, save 20 percent on any purchase using the promo code 9053.
Retail Deals:
- A.C. Moore: Teachers can save 15 percent on crafting supplies every time they shop at A.C. Moore with a valid ID.
- Adobe: Teachers and students can take 60 percent off a Creative Cloud purchase.
- Apple: Get discounted rates on Mac, Ipad, and other Apple accessories.
- Ann Taylor LOFT: Teachers get 15 percent off all full-priced items.
- Banana Republic: Get 15 percent off full-priced in-store purchases.
- Barnes & Noble: Get 20 percent off the publisher’s price for books purchased for classroom use, and 25 percent off the publisher’s price for certain “Educator Appreciation” days.
- Costco : U.S. teachers get more than $60 in savings if they sign up for a new membership.
- Crayola Experience: Teachers receive Free admission to Crayola Experience in Easton, PA every day and their families receive 25% off general admission through May 31st, 2018.
- Dell: Get various discounts on computers and software.
- Hanes: Get a 10 percent discount on purchases.
- Hewlett Packard: HP Academy offers a 20 percent discount to U.S. teachers. You can also get free shipping.
- Hobby Lobby: Get a 10 percent discount on in-store purchases. Must use a check or bank card provided by the school.
- Home Depot: Home Depot offers a tax-free exemption on classroom purchases made at Home Depot. Public school teachers must apply for the exemption.
- JoAnn Fabric: Get a 15 percent discount both in-store and online.
- J.Crew: Get a 15 percent discount on in-store purchases.
- K12 School Supplies: Get 30-80 percent discounts on closeout and clearance school supplies.
- Michaels: Get a 15 percent discount on in-store purchases every day.
- Microsoft Store: Get Office 365 free, and 10 percent off Windows devices.
- Old Navy: Old Navy hasn’t announced any teacher deals yet, but last year the retailer offered 20 percent off to educators during Teacher Appreciation Week.
- Overstock.com: Get free Club O Gold memberships.
- PBS: Get free access to digital curriculum-based resources.
- Pencils.com: Get 10 percent off all orders.
- Talbots: Get a 15 percent discount on regular-priced items.