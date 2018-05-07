Tamaqua Remembers Those Who Served

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMAQUA, Pa. -- A mural honoring the ultimate sacrifice for veterans is now on display in Schuylkill County.

As you drive through Tamaqua, American flags line Broad Street in Tamaqua. Now, those driving through Broad Street will see a new attraction -- a mural dedicated to 91 veterans who lost their lives from the Civil War to the Vietnam War.

"I want them to remember that these were Tamaqua men and I want them to be proud and they should be," said organizer Eric Zizelmann.

91 names are painted in red, white, and blue. "Tamaqua Remembers" wants those who are living in Tamaqua to be proud of the sacrifices that were made.

"These men gave everything for their country, for all of us, for their friends and family."

The 91-foot wall mural is part of Tamaqua's month-long celebration of Memorial Day.

Zizelmann tells Newswatch 16 he has a distant relative whose name is painted on the wall.

"Just by happenstance that I came across his story and how he fell in World War II and it was very moving, the sacrifices that he made," said Zizelmann.

Alan Richardson lives down the street from the mural and tells Newswatch 16 he is proud to have a wall dedicated to these veterans.

"It's nice that they have a sense of community, that they want to honor those who served in the military dating from the Civil War until today," Richardson said.

Organizers hope the wall serves as a reminder of the sacrifice of those who lost their lives defending our freedom.