Scranton Police Asking Volunteers to Join Search for Sister Angela Miller

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Scranton police are calling on the community's help in finding the body of a nun who they believe was killed by her nephew last month.

Investigators have been searching for Sister Angela Miller after they say her nephew killed her, his mother, before killing himself in a fire he set at their home on April 28th.

Scranton police were out in force last Friday, canvassing this neighborhood in hopes of finding the body of a missing nun.

Police are looking for Sister Angela Miller who they say was killed by her nephew, Allen Smith.

Investigators believe he dumped her body somewhere before killing his mother inside their home on Washburn Street.

He then killed himself by setting the house on fire on April 28th.

Neighbors say they're still in shock.

“I still can't believe he did it and burned the house down on top of it,” said a neighbor who would only give his first name, Michael. “What he ever did with her body, I don't know. I just can't comprehend doing something like that.”

Now there's a call to the community for help.

In a post on its Facebook page, Scranton police are asking for volunteers to help them search for Sister Miller.

“I think they would get a large turnout being that she was a nun and everything, yes,” said Stan Cohawitz. “That's all you hear, that's all everybody talks about, did they find her yet? You know, it's sad.”

Scranton police say those wanting to volunteer for the search should come to The Melting Pot this Friday at 9 a.m. It's located directly across the street from the crime scene.

Investigators say cell phone records and surveillance video have them believing her body isn't far from the burned-out home.

Police have released a picture of a car, asking if anyone noticed it on specific streets in West Scranton.

Neighbor Liz Cortes says they checked her surveillance camera.

“They just wanted to see if anything was seen, if any cars, anything that can give a clue and there was nothing,” said Cortes. “The police are doing everything they can and hopefully, they find her, that's what we pray for.”

Police say anyone is welcome to help with the search but remind volunteers to dress appropriately to hike and walk in rough terrain.