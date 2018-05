Scranton Police responding to a bank robbery here at FNCB on Keyser Ave. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/zqS6x5IQmr — Alexandra Gallo (@ally_gallo) May 7, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police are investigating a robbery at a bank in Scranton.

It happened around 10 a.m. Monday at the FNCB Bank branch on North Keyser Avenue in Scranton.

Police said the suspect was wearing a blue and gray collared zip up, gray knit hat, and brown sunglasses.

There is no word what the robber got away with from that bank.