National Nurses Week

This week millions of men and women will be celebrating National Nurses Week.

It's a time to celebrate, appreciate and say thank you to the millions of men and women who play a crucial role in health care.

If you've ever been to the doctor or emergency room - chances are, they're standing on the front lines.

Nurses are the people we are most likely to see and speak with first and last during a visit.

They patch us up. Keep us calm. And make sure doctors have all the critical information they need, to help us get better.

According to the American Nurses Association, the appreciation week begins on May 6th every year and ends on May 12th, which is Florence Nightingale's birthday.

She is credited with founding modern day nursing.

So take some time to appreciate and thank the nurses in your life this week.

They inspire and influence countless lives.

 

